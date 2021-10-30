Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,365.06

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,365.06 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,485 ($19.40). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,479 ($19.32), with a volume of 187,141 shares changing hands.

BYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,474.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,365.06.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,070,184.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.