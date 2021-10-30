Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 66.2% in October

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

