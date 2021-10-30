Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 45.5% in October

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

