Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 45.5% in October

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
