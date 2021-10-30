Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BNGO stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
