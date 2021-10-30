Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bionano Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 654.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Bionano Genomics worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.