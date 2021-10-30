Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $15,450.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00250571 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars.

