BlackRock Inc. Acquires 25,207 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $70.87 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

