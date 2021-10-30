BlackRock Inc. Acquires 335,282 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Trean Insurance Group worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

TIG stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $481.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

