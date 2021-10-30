BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,794 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Fanhua worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Fanhua Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

