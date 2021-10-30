BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,124,077 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.48% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

ONCT stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $181.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.