BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Bel Fuse worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

