BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of KVH Industries worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 519.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $108,004. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

