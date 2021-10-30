BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.45% of Superior Group of Companies worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $325,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

