BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Solid Biosciences worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.03 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $223.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

