BlackRock Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.38% of Luther Burbank worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.