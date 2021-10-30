BlackRock Inc. Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of EnLink Midstream worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

