BlackRock Inc. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 23,165.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.59% of MorphoSys worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at $11.71 on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.