BlackRock Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.45% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGTX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $172.79 million and a PE ratio of -19.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

