BlackRock Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 344,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.50% of VOXX International worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 59,900 shares of company stock valued at $670,271 in the last three months. 37.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

