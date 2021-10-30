BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.63% of BeyondSpring worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

