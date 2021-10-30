BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PetroChina by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.90%.

PTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

