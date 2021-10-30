BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortis worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.51 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

