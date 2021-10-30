BlackRock Inc. Purchases 232,819 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Laird Superfood worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 56.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 11.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSF. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

