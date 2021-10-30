BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.93% of UWM worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

