BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.52% of Apria worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apria alerts:

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

APR stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.