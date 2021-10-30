BlackRock Inc. Sells 129,711 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.21% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 303,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.