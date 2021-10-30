BlackRock Inc. Sells 193,830 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Atlanticus worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,162 shares of company stock worth $2,132,327 over the last ninety days. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.