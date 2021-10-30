BlackRock Inc. Sells 46,970 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Village Super Market worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.12. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

