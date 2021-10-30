BlackRock Inc. Sells 67,603 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.34% of Pulse Biosciences worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

PLSE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLSE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

