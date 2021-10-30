BlackRock Inc. Takes $16.07 Million Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,245,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.93% of CareMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CMAX opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. CareMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

