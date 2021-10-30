BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.97

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as low as $14.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 88,314 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
