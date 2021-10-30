BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.97

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as low as $14.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 88,314 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.