Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

