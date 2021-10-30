Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

