Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,291,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

