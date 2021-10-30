boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,395,500 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 5,692,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHHOF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$2.57 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. boohoo group has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

