BOOM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,882.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $89,882.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,542,783 coins and its circulating supply is 778,512,050 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

