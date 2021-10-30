BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of BorgWarner worth $85,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

