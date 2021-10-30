BOX Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,899.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,899.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00250571 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

