BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BRCHF traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,826. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.23 and a 1 year high of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.34.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

