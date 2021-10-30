Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.14 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 347,802 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,032,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

