Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.43.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
