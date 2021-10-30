Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

