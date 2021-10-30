Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.18. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

