Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $6.01 on Friday, reaching $93.50. 286,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

