Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $420.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.14 million and the highest is $427.95 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.67 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

