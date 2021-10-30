Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $5.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $8.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $41.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $95.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,770. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

