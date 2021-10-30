Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $394.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.10 million and the highest is $415.15 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

