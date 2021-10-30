Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. REV Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on REVG. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

REV Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $978.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.