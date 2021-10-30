Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $124.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.28 million and the lowest is $116.15 million. SFL posted sales of $115.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $480.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.42 million to $492.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $507.95 million, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $530.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.