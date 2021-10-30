Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. trivago posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $944.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.