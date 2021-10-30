Brokerages Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Turing.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $28.89 on Friday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

