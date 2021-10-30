Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.18. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

